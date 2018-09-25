Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor after the success of Batti Gul Meter Chalu is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Saina. Helmed by Amole Gupte, the Saina Nehwal biopic is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor after the success of Batti Gul Meter Chalu is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Saina. The movie is based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. Stree star will be seen essaying the role of Saina Nehwal in the film that went on floors from Sunday, September 22 this year. Helmed by Amole Gupte, the Saina Nehwal biopic is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to make the official announcement of upcoming Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal… #SainaNehwalBiopic starts filming from 22 Sept 2018… Directed by Amole Gupte… Produced by Bhushan Kumar. pic.twitter.com/Vw4wmgF38R — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

