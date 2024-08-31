Saturday, August 31, 2024

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Photos With ‘Stree 2’ Director Amar Kaushik, Producer Dinesh Vijan

Shraddha Kapoor recently delivered a hit with Stree 2. She has now shared throwback photos with its director and producer.

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Photos With ‘Stree 2’ Director Amar Kaushik, Producer Dinesh Vijan

Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her recent film Stree 2, treated fans with a special throwback picture that was taken six years ago during the making of the first ‘Stree’ film.

The ‘Stree’ actress took to her Instagram account to share a collage of two pictures in which the actress looks stunning in a red off-shoulder dress, posing alongside Stree director Amar Kaushik and the film’s producer, Dinesh Vijan at what seems to be a party. The trio can also be seen smiling brightly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Along with the post, the actress wrote a caption that read, “6 saal puraane photos, pehli “Stree” ke dauraan humaare “Stree” aur “Stree 2” ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath Thank you Dinoo aur Amar @amarkaushik mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab “Stree” picharon mein shamil karne.”

MUST READ | Vicky Kaushal To Light Up IIFA Awards 2024 With Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar In Abu Dhabi

Soon after Shraddha dropped the post, fans chimed in the comment section.
One fan wrote, “Okkkk now when “Stree 3″ is coming,” to which the actress replied, “Humare mastermind se pucho @amarkaushik.”
“Apna Aadhar card ka photo aur upload kar do,” wrote a second user.

Meanwhile, Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’ is unstoppable and continues to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country in its second week at the box office.

The film is indeed ruling the box office. The film is running in its 2nd week now, and it seems to have seen no effect of the new releases.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total Rs 453.60 crore net during the second week.
The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’ on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film. Not only Varun, Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance. He was hailed for his performance.

‘Stree’ was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.

ALSO READ |  ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ To Premiere On October 29

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:

amar kaushik bollywood Shraddha Kapoor stree 2
addBlock

Recent Post

J&K Assembly Election: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Pledges To Free Stone Pelters & Political Detainees

J&K Assembly Election: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Pledges To Free Stone Pelters & Political Detainees

CJI Emphasizes The Importance Of District Judiciary As The Backbone Of The Legal System

CJI Emphasizes The Importance Of District Judiciary As The Backbone Of The Legal System

PM Modi Vows To Ensure Comfortable Travel For Poor And Middle Class In Indian Railways

PM Modi Vows To Ensure Comfortable Travel For Poor And Middle Class In Indian Railways

Palestinian TikTok Star Medo Halimy Dies in Israeli Airstrike While Filming Gaza Life

Palestinian TikTok Star Medo Halimy Dies in Israeli Airstrike While Filming Gaza Life

PM Modi Talks About Women’s Safety, Emphasizes Need For Swift Justice

PM Modi Talks About Women’s Safety, Emphasizes Need For Swift Justice

Kamala Harris Wants Donald Trumps Mic Unmuted in Upcoming Presidential Debate, Donald Trump Responds

Kamala Harris Wants Donald Trumps Mic Unmuted in Upcoming Presidential Debate, Donald Trump Responds

EC Asks Report On SP’s Bias Complaint Regarding Official Posting For UP Assembly Bypolls

EC Asks Report On SP’s Bias Complaint Regarding Official Posting For UP Assembly Bypolls

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox