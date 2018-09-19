Recently the Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted celebrating the success of her movie in a sizzling hot Reem Acra red dress with a high slit up to her thigh has uploaded her pictures, Check out the pictures of the actor here.

The latest horror comedy release Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao impressed the audience with their witty performance on the silver screen has earned about 130 crores on the box office and is a super hit, despite all its flaws and ambiguous ideas, Stree is still an entertaining movie that creates an eerie atmosphere and still manages to be scary and entertaining at the same time.

The actors were seen celebrating the success of their latest movie at a party where their style quotient oozed sensuality.

Shraddha Kapoor has more than 23 million followers who are crazy about her good looks and obviously her acting skills recently uploaded a picture on the photo-sharing platform, Miss Kapoor is one of the most popular and stunning actresses of the Hindi film industry.

Miss Kapoor opted to go all glamorous in a Reem Acra pre-fall 2018 collection deep red midi with a side train high slit paired with brown Louboutins, Kapoor kept her makeup subtle with nude hues, a creamy bronzer on the eyelids giving it a sensual pop and pink glossy lipstick. She rounded out her look with hair teased into beachy waves.

Her latest photo has taken over the Internet.

