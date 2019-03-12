Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor has been really caught up with the shooting of her upcoming projects. The diva did not even get time to celebrate her own birthday and was seen cutting cakes while she was on the set for the shoots of her upcoming movie. But, the actor recently took out time to celebrate her mom's birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor amidst the shooting schedule of Chhichhore takes out time to celebrate her mother’s birthday. Since the shoot got canceled for a day, the gorgeous lady went out to celebrate the birthday of her mom and spend some time with her. The actress after celebrating and spending some quality time with family will be back at the sets on Tuesday and resume the shoot. Shraddha Kapoor has been continuously shooting and hardly had any time for herself. Even on her birthday, she was shooting for her upcoming film Chhichhore.

Shraddha rung in the birthday celebrations mid-air in the flight as she was flying back to Mumbai from London where she was shooting for the first schedule of Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha’s team along with the flight crew celebrated by cutting the cake in flight.

The actor also got a special birthday treat as the makers of Saaho released a behind-the-scenes video showing her in action mode. Titled Shades of Saaho Chapter 2, the video gave the viewers an insight into the making of the film besides showing them a glimpse of her and co-star Prabhas’ look.

The diva, who has given many versatile performances throughout her career, has a knit full of projects for 2019. Shraddha Kapoor has an interesting line up ahead with Saaho, Chhicchore, and Street Dancer 3D which are set to be released this year and is also prepping up for the next installment of Baaghi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More