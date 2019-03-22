Saaho actor Shraddha to tie a knot with beau Rohan Shrestha. The actor had a long time relationship with her boyfriend, whom she is planning to marry. Reportedly, families have started their preparation for the wedding which is to happen next year.

Wedding bells are ringing all around the Bollywood since Virat-Anushka, Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, and Sonam-Anand tied a knot. The big fat Bollywedding are on the peak, so as actor Shraddha Kapoor has also joined the league. Yes, Baaghi actor Shraddha is all set to tie a knot with beau Rohan Shrestha. Both the couples were dating each other for more than a year now, currently planning to step into a marital relationship soon. Reportedly, Shraddha’s family wants her to take a crucial decision in her life as she is now at a proper age. According to media sources, Shraddha and Rohan will take weddings vows next year.

Shraddha rose to fame after getting featured in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Aashiqui 2, which gained a lot of appreciation. Soon the Aashiqui girl ranked herself among the best actors of the Bollywood. Being a star kid she managed to create her own recognition in the film fraternity, a well-trained singer cum dancer who garnered a lot of appreciation for her flawless performances.

On the work front, Shraddha will soon make her debut in South Indian cinema with Saaho sharing the screen with Baahubali actor Prabhas. The movie will be based upon action and thrill in which Shraddha with be seen doing high-octane stunts. Presently, she is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Street Dancer a movie directed by Remo D’Souza. It will be interesting to watch Shraddha working opposite to Varun Dhawan after working together in ABCD 2.

The charming smile and the sweet voice of the Saaho actor make her different from other actors. In 2016, Forbes magazine featured Shraddha as one of the most successful Asians under the age of 30 and Kapoor has also gained recognition for her perfect dressing sense. Various media outlets have praised her sense of style, owning her own clothing line for women, named Imara she marked herself as a fashionista. Fan’s are waiting eagerly to witness one more star-studded wedding in the Bollywood, molding the love relationship into the legalized relationship, Shraddha will soon step into a new life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More