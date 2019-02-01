ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, along with its sequel is a 3D dance drama film directed and choreographed by Remo D'Souza which stars Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor. In addition to it the upcoming sequel of the film, ABCD 3 will also be featuring Nora Fatehi.

The shooting of the upcoming sequel of dance drama film ABCD 3 is in full swing consisting of the reprised version of the popular track from ABCD adding altogether a new flavour and mood to the song. The film will feature the same trio Varun, Shraddha, and Remo — with their ABCD gang. Apart from Bezubaan, two new tracks have been introduced to the film, one is a recreated version of a popular 90’s track and other being Guru Randhawa’s composition.

In addition to the reprised version of songs, the lead actors Shradhha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will be seen in an intense face-off in the movie. Reportedly, Shraddha will be playing the role of a Pakistani dancer. The Baaghi actor made her debut in the 2010 drama Teen Patti, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, and R. Madhavan. She has given tremendously splendid performances and won hearts across the country.

Nora Fatehi made her debut with the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She gained popularity by performing item songs in Tamil movies. The Canadian dancer, model, and actress claims to be an Indian at Heart. The former Bigg Boss 9 contestant had also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Top model India and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Varun Dhawan, the son of film director David Dhawan made his acting debut with KJo’s romantic comedy Student of the Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Dhawan rose to prominence with his films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, ABCD 2, Dilwale and many more.

