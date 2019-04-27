Telugu actor Prabhas has recently surprised fans as he has joined Instagram. In order to welcome her co-star, Shraddha Kapoor posted an adorable post on Instagram. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas will be sharing screens in their upcoming film Saaho which is an action sequence directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations, T-Series and Dharma Productions.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is one of the leading ladies in the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with phenomenal acting skills and talent. Starting from her debut film Teen Patti to her last release film Stree, the actor has proved herself in every role. Recently, the actor welcomed her Saaho co-star Prabhas with an adorable post on Instagram. The actor used the Bahubali 2 picture of the star to greet him on social media.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has surprised his fans with his entry on Instagram. In just 10 days, the actor has gained more than a million followers which proves that his fans leave no chance of showering love on the hardworking actor. Shraddha and Prabhas will be collaborating with each other for Saaho for the first time. The film also features Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.

Talking about the expectations, after giving a phenomenal performance in Baahubali, the fans are curious to watch the actor on the big series again with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. It will be exciting to see whether Prabhas will be able to fulfil the high expectations of his fans.

Saaho is an action film which is directed by Sujeeth and is produced by T-Series, UV Creations and Dharma Productions. The film is being shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019. The teaser of the film released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday and created a buzz on the Internet.

Talking about Telugu actor Prabhas, the actor is best known for his action sequences and appeared first in drama film Eeswar in 2002. He gained recognition when he appeared in a title role in SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. The film garnered a positive response from the critics as well as audience and became the fourth highest grossing film in India. Not only this, Prabhas became the first south actor to have a wax statue in Madame Tussaud’s wax museum.

