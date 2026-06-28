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Home > Entertainment News > Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lands In Controversy Before Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change

Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lands In Controversy Before Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biopic Eetha has run into controversy even before its theatrical release. While the teaser has impressed audiences, the film's title is now under scrutiny, with Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family and the NCP questioning why the legendary Lavani icon's name is missing from the title.

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Lands In Controversy? (Photo: X)
Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Lands In Controversy? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 16:36 IST

Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited film Eetha has generated significant buzz since its teaser was unveiled, with fans praising the actor’s transformation into legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. However, the film is now making headlines for a different reason. According to multiple Marathi media reports, including TV9 Marathi, the title of the biopic has sparked objections from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as well as Vithabai’s family. They argue that a film celebrating one of Maharashtra’s most influential folk artists should bear her name rather than the fictionalised title Eetha.

The debate has quickly gained momentum online, adding an unexpected layer of controversy ahead of the film’s release.

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Why do Vithabai’s family and the NCP want the title changed?

The Maharashtra unit of the NCP’s Film and Cultural Department has reportedly questioned why the makers chose Eetha instead of naming the film after Vithabai Narayangaonkar herself. Babasaheb Patil, the department’s state president, reportedly said that preserving the legacy of artists like Vithabai is a cultural responsibility. According to him, naming the biopic Vithabai or Vitha would have been a more fitting tribute to the woman who transformed Lavani and Tamasha into celebrated art forms.

The demand has now received support from Vithabai’s family. Her sons, Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with her grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, have reportedly expressed disappointment over the title. For the family, the issue extends beyond branding. They believe that a biographical film should prominently carry the name of the person whose life it portrays, ensuring future generations associate the story directly with Vithabai Narayangaonkar. So far, neither director Laxman Utekar nor producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has publicly responded to the controversy.

Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Widely regarded as one of Maharashtra’s greatest Lavani performers, Vithabai Narayangaonkar became an icon of the state’s folk theatre tradition. Her commanding stage presence and dedication to Lavani and Tamasha earned her national recognition, including honours from the President of India. Yet, despite her immense popularity, reports suggest she spent her later years facing financial hardship.

Her story has long been viewed as one of extraordinary talent, resilience and sacrifice, making it a natural choice for a big-screen adaptation.

What does Eetha teaser reveal?

The teaser introduces Shraddha Kapoor as a fearless stage performer whose devotion to art outweighs every personal struggle. One of its most striking sequences shows the protagonist performing despite being heavily pregnant before going into labour. Even after childbirth, she returns to the stage, reinforcing the film’s central message about determination and artistic passion.

The teaser ends with crowds celebrating her larger-than-life persona as a voiceover describes her as a force of nature, positioning Eetha as an emotional tribute to a cultural legend.

When is Eetha releasing?

Produced by Maddock Films, Eetha reunites Shraddha Kapoor with producer Dinesh Vijan following the success of the Stree franchise. The film also marks another collaboration between Vijan and director Laxman Utekar after Chhaava. The biographical drama also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026.

Whether the growing demand leads to a title change remains to be seen, but the conversation has already ensured that Eetha enters cinemas with far more attention than its makers may have anticipated.

ALSO READ: Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’   

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Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lands In Controversy Before Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change
Tags: BollywoodEethashraddha kapoorVithabai Narayangaonkar

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Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lands In Controversy Before Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change

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Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lands In Controversy Before Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change
Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lands In Controversy Before Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change
Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lands In Controversy Before Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change
Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lands In Controversy Before Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change

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