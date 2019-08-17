Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her latest release Saaho along with Baahubali actor Prabhas. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller will be released at the box office on August 30, 2019. In an interview, Shraddha said her character in the movie playing a cop made her a better person and follow the right path in real life.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Saaho along with co-star Prabhas. Saaho marks the debut of Shraddha in South Indian Cinema. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the action thriller will hit the silver screens on August 30.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the movie features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma among others. It has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film has been shot in three different languages which include Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In the movie, Shraddha will be seen playing the role of a cop named Amritha Nair, who assists Prabhas in solving crimes. When asked about the role, she said this is the first she’s doing such role and she feels privileged being in charge of the citizens. The character inspired her to follow the right path always.

On the work front, post-Saaho Shraddha will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which is slated to release just after Saaho. The actor has been promoting both films together. Shraddha said it’s exciting but exhausting. She also added, she’s happy about the fact that she will be seen on the silver screen twice in a short interval. Chhichhore is a romantic comedy featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release at the box office on September 6, 2019.

