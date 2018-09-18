Shradha Sharma, who is a former Bigg Boss 5 contestant and a famous actress of Bhojpuri cinema is active on social media and is all dolled up in Lavender looking like a sexy diva in her latest Instagram photo. Her sexy photo has driven her fans crazy once again.

One of the most renowned faces of Bhojpuri cinema, former Bigg Boss contestant Shradha Sharma is known for her sexy photoshoots and hot dance moves. She is one of the most popular and glamorous actresses in the Bhojpuri industry today. Her popularity can be estimated from the fact that she has been a former contestant of Bigg Boss known for her immense talent, dedication and hardworking nature. The actress has been a troublemaker and was even involved in a controversy.

Where people can’t carry lavender colour Shradha rocks it giving her kohled eyes a pop, looking as glamorous as ever. Sharma keeps it subtle by not going over the top with lipsticks and keeps it bare minimum with a pretty pink shade of lipstick.

She is model cum actress who has worked for many regional serials and movies. Although she wanted to be an IAS officer but took over modelling as her career. She has featured in advertisements of Dettol, Lizol, Mortein, Nerolac and many more. She has even done 2 big Kannada films Jeeva and Jai ho starred against Prajwal Devaraj and with so much fame and glamour she got shortlisted for Bigg Boss 5 but soon got eliminated. She has done a music video called Chikni Chic. Shradha Sharma has acted in a couple of Hindi TV industry and movies.

