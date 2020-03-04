Shrenu Parikh photos: Ishqbaaaz actress hitting the headlines for her latest post, where she can be seen chilling in the USA with brother Shubham Pariva. In the photos, she is seen smiling ear to ear. Check the post here

Shrenu Parikh photos: All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh totally believes in this phrase, as she took a mini travel break from her work life. The diva recently posted some of her videos and photos, where she can be seen chilling out on the streets of USA. With all these photos, she is giving major travel goals to all of her fans. Parikh visited the famous Niagara falls of Canada, which is currently covered in snow.

However, Parikh’s travel diary would be incomplete without wine tasting session, so she visited in one of the famous Vineyards with brother Shubham Pariva, Two Sisters Vineyards in Canada. From there, she posted every bit of the trip, with that she also made some new friends, as her Instagram latest video is proof of it!

The photo caption reads: Someone with some kind of craziness is just perfect. More than 1 million people follow her on Instagram, and by going through her profile, seems like she loves to travel. On the professional front, the stunner is garnering a lot of praises for her work in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, as she played Janhvi Sharma’s role.

Check the post:

