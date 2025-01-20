Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya took to her Instagram account to share several pictures and videos from the concert while expressing her love for the band.

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal shared an emotional experience after attending Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai on January 19. The concert, held at DY Patil Stadium, was attended by Shreya along with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal.

Shreya took to her Instagram account to share several pictures and videos from the concert while expressing her love for the band.

In one of the clips, the singer can be seen humorously remarking, “It’s a lot of work to come to a concert. It’s better to just be on stage,” as her husband recorded her walking towards the venue.

Along with the post, Shreya added a caption that read, “Just pure love for @coldplay. Swipe till the last video to know everything. My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience. Couldn’t stop my tears for Fix You! My 70+ year old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Shreya also shared a video on Instagram Stories, where she appeared emotional while watching Coldplay perform live.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, during its concert, while performing one of his last songs on stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, surprised everyone when he suddenly mentioned the name of India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Chris Martin said, “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage.”

After thanking the fans, Martin added, “He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now.”

The band has three more performances scheduled in India: January 21 in Mumbai and January 25 and 26 in Ahmedabad

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave Bigg Boss 18 Finale Set Without Promoting New Movie Leaving Salman Khan Alone

