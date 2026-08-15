LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’

Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’

Lock Upp Season 2 winner Shreya Kalra has responded to viewers who questioned her victory and called the reality show “biased”. The creator defended her win by pointing to several twists and advantages introduced during the season.

Shreya Kalra (Photo:X)
Shreya Kalra (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 14:46 IST

Shreya Kalra has no plans to let the debate around her Lock Upp Season 2 victory die quietly. After lifting the trophy and taking home a Rs 1 crore cash prize, Shreya faced criticism from a section of viewers who claimed the reality show was scripted or favoured her. During a recent Instagram Q&A, the winner addressed the allegations head-on and had a question of her own.

Shreya Kalra On ‘Biased’ Lock Upp 2 Claims

When a fan told Shreya that many people believed she “didn’t deserve” the win and that the show was biased, she replied, “You tell me, if not me then who?” She then questioned why viewers had not raised similar concerns over other twists during the season. Shreya pointed to contestants being brought back into the competition, contestants being kept in the secret room and an advantage being taken away from her and given to another contestant.

You Might Be Interested In

Her argument was simple: if those twists were part of the show’s format, why single out her victory? “Mic drop ho chuka hai guys,” she concluded.

Contestants Re-Entered Lock Upp 2

The season featured several twists that altered the competition. Akanksha Choudhary was moved to a secret room after being voted out by fellow inmates before returning to the main competition a week later. Yogesh Rawat and Harshad Chopda also returned as wildcards shortly before the finale.

Shreya herself received a significant advantage during the semi-final task, allowing her to choose a contestant for immediate elimination. She selected Shivangi Joshi, but Harshad, who had already secured a place in the finale, gave his spot to Shivangi, saving her from elimination. Harshad was later eliminated.

Farah Khan Also Addressed Bias Allegations

Host Farah Khan had also faced accusations of favouring Shreya. In a vlog, Farah explained that she only discovered why viewers were making the connection after seeing comments online. Shreya’s YouTube company and Farah’s company are both managed by Qyuki, which represents a large roster of creators. Farah said she contacted the company and learned that Shreya was among its creators, but insisted she had not known about the association beforehand.

Shreya Kalra Wins Lock Upp 2

The finale eventually came down to Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi, after the contestants competed in tasks and faced a media-led question-and-answer round. Shreya ultimately emerged as the winner, securing the Rs 1 crore prize.

Now, with the trophy firmly in her hands, her latest response makes one thing clear: Shreya isn’t interested in apologising for winning it.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’
Tags: Akanksha ChoudharyBollywood newsFarah KhanHarshad ChopdaLock Upp 2reality TVshivangi joshiShreya Kalra

RELATED News

Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH

Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947

Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional As She Becomes 2nd Indian Celebrity After Shah Rukh Khan To Receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate – WATCH

Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’

LATEST NEWS

Kredily 3.0 Launches KAI, Agentic AI for Payroll and HR, and Expands into AI-Powered Managed Payroll Services

Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’

Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks: Why the Sink Is Getting More Attention in Modern Kitchens

Eggs, Muck and Kicks: Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh Attacked Over RG Kar Cremation Case

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down After Josh Hazlewood’s Six-For But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin

Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 5th ODI Live in India, UK and Other Countries

Harmanpreet Singh Sends Strong Message Ahead of Hockey World Cup 2026, India Eyes First Title Since 1975

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding: Did Portuguese Star’s Mother And Siblings Miss His Big Day?

‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Extends Independence Day Wishes To India, Hails Strong Bond With South Africa

Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’
Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’
Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’
Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’

QUICK LINKS