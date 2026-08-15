Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’

Shreya Kalra has no plans to let the debate around her Lock Upp Season 2 victory die quietly. After lifting the trophy and taking home a Rs 1 crore cash prize, Shreya faced criticism from a section of viewers who claimed the reality show was scripted or favoured her. During a recent Instagram Q&A, the winner addressed the allegations head-on and had a question of her own.

Shreya Kalra On ‘Biased’ Lock Upp 2 Claims

When a fan told Shreya that many people believed she “didn’t deserve” the win and that the show was biased, she replied, “You tell me, if not me then who?” She then questioned why viewers had not raised similar concerns over other twists during the season. Shreya pointed to contestants being brought back into the competition, contestants being kept in the secret room and an advantage being taken away from her and given to another contestant.

Her argument was simple: if those twists were part of the show’s format, why single out her victory? “Mic drop ho chuka hai guys,” she concluded.

Contestants Re-Entered Lock Upp 2

The season featured several twists that altered the competition. Akanksha Choudhary was moved to a secret room after being voted out by fellow inmates before returning to the main competition a week later. Yogesh Rawat and Harshad Chopda also returned as wildcards shortly before the finale.

Shreya herself received a significant advantage during the semi-final task, allowing her to choose a contestant for immediate elimination. She selected Shivangi Joshi, but Harshad, who had already secured a place in the finale, gave his spot to Shivangi, saving her from elimination. Harshad was later eliminated.

Farah Khan Also Addressed Bias Allegations

Host Farah Khan had also faced accusations of favouring Shreya. In a vlog, Farah explained that she only discovered why viewers were making the connection after seeing comments online. Shreya’s YouTube company and Farah’s company are both managed by Qyuki, which represents a large roster of creators. Farah said she contacted the company and learned that Shreya was among its creators, but insisted she had not known about the association beforehand.

Shreya Kalra Wins Lock Upp 2

The finale eventually came down to Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi, after the contestants competed in tasks and faced a media-led question-and-answer round. Shreya ultimately emerged as the winner, securing the Rs 1 crore prize.

Now, with the trophy firmly in her hands, her latest response makes one thing clear: Shreya isn’t interested in apologising for winning it.