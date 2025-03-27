Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

The company's agents allegedly tricked people into investing crores, claiming their money would double in a short period.

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has found himself in legal trouble as a fraud case has been registered against him and 14 others in Uttar Pradesh.

The accusations involve duping people of crores under the guise of a chit fund scheme.

Fraud Operation in Uttar Pradesh Uncovered

Reports indicate that the fraudulent activity was being carried out in Mahoba district for nearly a decade. According to IANS, the accused were associated with a company named ‘The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited’, which misled villagers with false promises of high returns on their investments.

The company’s agents allegedly tricked people into investing crores, claiming their money would double in a short period. However, once the authorities began investigating the scheme, the agents shut down operations and disappeared.

A case has now been registered at the Srinagar police station, and an official investigation is underway.

Not the First Fraud Allegation Against Shreyas Talpade

This isn’t the first time Shreyas Talpade has faced allegations of financial fraud.

In February, an FIR was filed against him and veteran actor Alok Nath in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly scamming investors out of ₹9 crore. The case was lodged at Gomti Nagar Police Station in Lucknow.

Earlier, Shreyas, Alok Nath, and 11 others were also named in a multi-level marketing scam in Sonipat, Haryana.

As of now, Shreyas Talpade has not issued any official statement regarding the accusations.

Upcoming Films and Projects

Despite the legal issues, Shreyas Talpade has multiple films in the pipeline. He is set to appear in:

Welcome to the Jungle, a comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Tushar Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Bobby Deol, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Mika Singh, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more.

Housefull 5, which stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.

As the legal case unfolds, fans await an official response from the actor.

