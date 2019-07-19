Golmaal Again actor Shreyas Talpade asserted that he gave his voice for the movie The Lion King character Timon so that he can make her daughter proud of him when she grows up and watches the movie. Apart from playing Timon's character voice, he has also sung the song Hakuna Matata for the movie.

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade expressed his views about lending his voice for the character of Timon in the Hindi version of The Lion King. He stated that he did it for his daughter Aadya and to make her feel proud.

Shreyas has a one-year-old daughter Aadya. He told in an interview that right now his daughter will not be able to make out his voice but after few years when she will watch The Lion King, she’ll be able to recognize his voice easily and will be proud of her dad. He felt that The Lion King was the best opportunity to do something different and special for his daughter.

Apart from giving his voice as Timon, the actor has also given his voice for the song Hakuna Matata which is a Hindi version. According to reports, Shreyas was only hired to lend his voice for the movie character Timon but later was approached by the dubbing director to sing a song titled Hakuna Matata as well for the movie. He was nervous in the beginning because this was something new but later gave his best and it came out to be a good one.

On the work front, Shreyas was last seen as Laxman in Golmaal Again. He has been a part of many comedy films including Great Grand Masti, Housefull 2, Golmaal Returns and others. The actor will be seen in his upcoming movie Setters which ios slated to release this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App