Shriya Saran, Drishyam actress posts lovely video of her dancing on the beach, enjoying the trip with her husband Andrei. She was in Spain for her vacation and posted beautiful pictures of her from the trip, check photos.

Shriya Saran, who got recognization from the movie Awarapan in 2007 and did several Tamil movies which became a big hit, she was on the trip to Ibiza with her husband Andrei Koscheev and posted a video of her showing the moves in the middle of the beach, undoubtedly she was looking super amazing in it and gave us all some dance moves to practice and goals to be beach ready like her.

Shriya was wearing a brown netted swimwear over her hot pink bikini and her beachy waves were creating the magic with her wavy moves. She was looking stunning in it and posted the video by captioning it like that once upon a time in Ibiza, and Shriya and her husband will miss island life till next time.

She posted some lovely picture with her husband too and the couple was looking adorable in the beach life, they were in. Shriya also posted some beautiful pictures from Barcelona where she was wearing a white sheer top with grey high waisted shorts, she carried a multicolored side bag with it and was looking gorgeous in the streets of Barcelona.

She went out for the trip with her husband Andrei, the couple got married last year in Udaipur. Andrei is from Moscow, Russia. Shriya posts lovely pictures with him and it shows how happy she is with him.

Shriya was a Tamil film superstar but later did Bollywood films too and gained a name from it, she won several awards for the Best actress. She was also in the iconic film Drishyam, where she played the role of Ajay Devgan’s wife, the drama/ mystery film was a super hit film. Shriya will soon be in the Tamil film Naragasooran.

