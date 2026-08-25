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Home > Entertainment News > Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth Reunion After 19 Years? Viral Selfie Fuels Dharman Cameo Buzz

Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth Reunion After 19 Years? Viral Selfie Fuels Dharman Cameo Buzz

Shriya Saran’s surprise selfie with Rajinikanth has sent fans into a nostalgic spiral. Nearly two decades after their blockbuster pairing in Sivaji: The Boss, the actors could reportedly be heading for another screen reunion.

Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth (Photo:X)
Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 17:29 IST

One selfie was enough to revive memories of one of Tamil cinema’s most popular on-screen pairs. Shriya Saran recently shared a picture with Rajinikanth on Instagram, showing the two actors together during what appeared to be a flight or airport meeting. She captioned the post, “When you meet the legend, Photo toh banta hai.” The picture immediately caught fans’ attention, particularly because Rajinikanth was seen sporting his look from his upcoming film Dharman.

The timing has only added fuel to speculation that Shriya could have a role in the film. Neither the actress nor the makers of Dharman have officially confirmed her casting. However, reports of a possible cameo have been circulating, and the new photograph has given those rumours fresh momentum.

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19 Years After Sivaji: The Boss

For fans, the possibility is exciting for an obvious reason: Shriya and Rajinikanth last shared the screen as a lead pair in S Shankar’s 2007 blockbuster Sivaji: The Boss. The film became a major commercial success and remains one of the most memorable collaborations of both stars. Naturally, the new photograph prompted fans to revisit their Sivaji memories, with several social media users wondering whether the duo could recreate their chemistry on screen.

If the reports eventually prove true, the reunion would come nearly 19 years after their first collaboration.

What We Know About Rajinikanth’s Dharman

Dharman marks Rajinikanth’s 173rd film and is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon. The project is backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.  The film also stars Simran and Raashii Khanna, while recent reports have added Telugu actor Ram Pothineni to the cast.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for the project, which has already generated considerable curiosity because of its unusual combination of the superstar and a younger filmmaker.

Shriya Saran’s Busy Line-Up

Meanwhile, Shriya is preparing for Drishyam 3, where she returns as Nandini Salgaonkar opposite Ajay Devgn. The thriller is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

For now, her selfie with Rajinikanth remains just that, a selfie. But if Dharman does bring the Sivaji pair back together, this seemingly casual moment could turn out to have been the first hint.

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Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth Reunion After 19 Years? Viral Selfie Fuels Dharman Cameo Buzz
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Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth Reunion After 19 Years? Viral Selfie Fuels Dharman Cameo Buzz
Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth Reunion After 19 Years? Viral Selfie Fuels Dharman Cameo Buzz
Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth Reunion After 19 Years? Viral Selfie Fuels Dharman Cameo Buzz
Shriya Saran-Rajinikanth Reunion After 19 Years? Viral Selfie Fuels Dharman Cameo Buzz

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