From acting, looks to fashion, our Tollywood actors miss no opportunity to create a buzz on cinema screens as well as social media. Actors Shriya Saran and Shraddha Srinath are two such ladies who rank high on every parameter and rule the hearts of millions of fans. Even though Shriya is away from the silver screen for 2 years, she is keeping her fans hooked to her profile with her latest photos. Kickstarting the weekend on a high note, a new photo of the actor has gone viral in which she is donning a pink bikini.

Raising the hotness quotient, Shriya is seen welcoming the summer season with vibrant colours and bright blue skies. Donning a embellished pink bikini top, Shriya has paired the look with minimal jewellery, glossy lips and sunglasses. As she poses against a tropical backdrop, she is setting the screens on fire with her wild and free look. The actual photo, which was shared on July 28, 2018, has garnered almost 2 lakh likes on Instagram.

Shraddha Srinath, on the other hand, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Jersey opposigte Nani, also known as Naveen Babu Ghanta. In her latest photo, Shraddha is looking ravishing in a black floral crop top paired with a long skirt and matching kimono. To complete her look, Shriya has opted for oxidised silver earrings. In an another photo, the actor is dressed in a white striped ankle length dress paired with black heels and statement earrings.

Take a look at Nani and Shraddha Srinath-starrer Jersey trailer:

Shriya Saran has time and again got the title of one of the most desirable women in the South Film Industry. She made her debut in 2001 with the film Ishtam and later starred in films like Santhosham, Kanthaswamy, Pokkiri Raja and Manam. Meanwhile, Shraddha Srinath has starred in films like U Turn, Urvi, Vikram Vedha and Operation Alamelamma. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut film with the film Milan Talkies.

