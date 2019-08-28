Telugu actress Shriya Saran hot sexy photo: Popular Indian actress Shriya Saran's latest Instagram photo in which the diva is seen flaunting her sexy and seductive back in a black dress has taken over the Internet!

Telugu actress Shriya Saran hot sexy photo: Indian actress Shriya Saran, who is best known for her work in the Telugu film industry, has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot Instagram photo in which the star is seen flaunting her seductive and erotic back in a sizzling black backless dress.

In the photo, we see Shriya Saran dressed in a sultry black net dress with her flawless and sexy back showing as she poses for the camera. With more than 2 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, Shriya Saran is not only a social media sensation but one of the most Googled celebs in India as she is known for her sensuous and steamy dance numbers, item songs and of course, the sexy and hot photos which she keeps sharing on social media.

Shriya Saran has a strong fan base all thanks to her amazing work in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayam and Hollywood movies. Not only a very fine actress, but Shriya Saran is also a phenomenal dancer and her sultry dance videos get millions of likes on YouTube.

Shriya Saran is known for her work in Telugu movies like Chhatrapati, Nenunnanu, Bommalata, Chennakesava Reddy, and Santosham. She is also known for her work in the Tamil and Malayam movies such as Enakku 20 Unakku 18, Mazhai, Pokkiri Raja.

Shriya Saran will be next seen in Bollywood movie Tadka co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal and Nana Patekar. The film is being helmed by Prakash Raj and is the Hindi adaptation of Malayalam movie Salt N Peper.

Shriya Saran will also be seen in Tamil movies like Naragasooran and Sandakkari which are currently in the pre-production stage. She is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry and has a massive fan following on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

