Shruthi Narayanan Reacts After Alleged Casting Couch Video Leak, Makes Instagram Public Again

Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan makes Instagram public again after an alleged casting couch video leak. She shares a new post but remains silent on the controversy.

Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan has made her Instagram account public again and shared a new post following the controversy surrounding an alleged casting couch video. The video, reportedly from a private audition, was leaked online and has since been widely circulated on social media, sparking discussions about exploitation in the entertainment industry. However, the authenticity of the video remains unverified, and Narayanan has not issued an official statement regarding the matter.

Actress Shares New Post Without Caption

After briefly restricting her Instagram to just 40,000 approved followers, Shruthi Narayanan has now reactivated public access to her profile. Her latest post continues the series of images she has been sharing over the past week, where she is seen dressed elegantly in a white and golden saree. Notably, she refrained from adding any caption to the post.

Viral Video Triggers Debate

The leaked video has placed Narayanan under intense public scrutiny. While it is being claimed to be from a private audition, there has been no confirmation regarding its authenticity. The incident has reignited debates over casting couch allegations in the film industry, with many questioning the ethical treatment of aspiring actors.

Shruthi Narayanan’s Career and Popularity

Shruthi Narayanan began her career in Tamil television serials and gained widespread recognition through Siragadikka Aasai as ‘Vidhya’, a show that airs on Star Vijay and streams on JioHotstar. The show, which premiered in January 2023, features Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya in lead roles.

Apart from television, Shruthi has made a mark in the film industry with roles in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024), Karthigai Deepam (2022), and Maari (2022), where she played the character Nanjamani. Her social media presence has also been significant, with a following of 420,000 users who engage with her digital content regularly.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Shruthi Narayanan has yet to address the controversy directly. Fans and industry insiders are awaiting her response as speculation continues to grow.

The incident once again highlights the challenges faced by actors in the film industry, raising concerns about privacy and ethical treatment during auditions.

