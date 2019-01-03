Actor Shruti Haasan is in love and her latest photos are proof of it. On January 3, the diva took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share a series of photos with her boyfriend Micheal Corsale that are breaking the Internet. Posing at a photo booth, the duo look super cute together and their photos are winning hearts on social media. Have a look at their photos here-

With films like 3, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Luck, Srimanthudu and Welcome Back, Actor Shruti Haasan has carved a space for herself not just in Tollywood but also Bollywood. Apart from her professional feat, Shruti is also often in the news for her relationship with singer and theatre artist Micheal Corsale. Dating each other for a long time, the duo has never shied away from expressing their love on social media.

As the singer-actor rings in a new year with Micheal in Los Angeles, the diva has shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account. In the photos, the duo can be seen posing for candid clicks at a photo-booth. Sharing the photo, Shruti wrote in her caption that they are the gushiest most annoying people.

However, looking at the photo, one can state that the duo is looking too cute to handle. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already crossed 2 lakh likes on Instagram and is taking the social media by storm. On the professional front, Shruti has not had any film releases in 2018. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film Sabaash Naidu co-starring her father Kamal Haasan. The release date of the film has not been finalised yet.

Take a look at the duo’s adorable photos here:

