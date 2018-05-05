A source of a gangster drama revealed how Shruti Haasan was elated to have her mum pay her a visit on the sets. "Shruti went around personally introducing her mom to everyone on set. She was really enjoying having her mom around and see her at work. Shruti is herself pretty psyched about this role and she believes it's going to be one that she and her mom will be very proud of," said the friend.

Shruti Haasan made some serious heads turn in the business after she landed a rather interesting role in the currently untitled gangster drama helmed by director extraordinaire Mahesh Manjrekar. The role she essays is believed to be a rather layered one and Shruti is happy to be playing a role like this which she can really sink her teeth into. To be a part of her daughter’s exciting new venture and see her in action, veteran actress Sarika was spotted paying Shruti a visit on the film sets.

“Sarika ji was really glad to have Shruti expand her horizons as an actor under the guidance of the national award-winning director. Mahesh comes with an immensely powerful and respectful reputation as a storyteller. Seeing Shruti being in such good hands and being given a part so complex that aids powerful performance made Sarikaji really happy”, says an on set source.

The source further reveals how Shruti was elated to have her mum pay her a visit. “Shruti went around personally introducing her mom to everyone on set. She was really enjoying having her mom around and see her at work. Shruti is herself pretty psyched about this role and she believes it’s going to be one that she and her mom will be very proud of.”

An elated @shrutihaasan poses for a picture with her mother Sarika and actor-director @manjrekarmahesh on the set of her film, which has her paired opposite @VidyutJammwal. The actress was more than happy when her mother paid a visit to the set #ShrutiHaasanBollywoodShoot pic.twitter.com/geteLnJzo5 — yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) May 5, 2018

Shruti Haasan will be sharing the screen with Vidyut Jammwal in a yet to be named gangster drama. The movie will be produced by Vijay Galani and Pratik Galani under Galani Entertainment banner and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Haasan will be playing the lead opposite Jammwal, while Amol Palekar and Naseeruddin Shah will appear in the supporting roles. The lead star Vidyut took to his Twitter account to share the picture of Shruti Haasan and Mahesh Manjrekar. He wrote, “New day, new beginnings! Its Day 1 of my next film directed by @manjrekarmahesh! 🙏🏻😎 @Vijay_Galani @shrutihaasan #GalaniEntertainment.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App