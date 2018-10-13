Shruti Haasan has an expansive fanbase on social media and she boasts of over 8.5 million fans on Instagram alone. She has followers in every part of the country and abroad as well since she has worked in both northern and southern film industries.

Shruti Haasan turned on the style on Thursday night during a fashion shoot. The stunning actress was looking ever gracious in a traditional outfit with incandescent light complementing her sharp facial features. They say eyes speak a thousand words, well this picture of Shruti truly justifies that.

The glamorous daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan usually garners likes and shares of massive magnitude on her pictures and this time as well, her latest picture has managed over 1.25 lakh likes. She keeps posting pictures from her photoshoots, vacations and film sets. She recently posted a picture with her younger sister Akshara Haasan which was adored by many.

The 32-year-old made her film debut with her father’s directorial Hey Ram and played her first lead role in 2009 Bollywood film Luck which featured Imran Khan as the male lead. She is currently working in Mahesh Manjrekar’s untitled film opposite Vidyut Jammwal which is set to hit the theatres next year.

