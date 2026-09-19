Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

Shruti Haasan has spoken candidly about the challenges of working through painful periods and why she believes menstrual health needs to be discussed more openly at workplaces. During a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on the podcast All About Her, Shruti said she had often wished men could experience menstruation themselves. Her reasoning was that if they understood the physical discomfort first-hand, period holidays could potentially become a recognised part of professional contracts.

“I prayed about it a thousand times that men get periods. And then we’d have, like, period holidays written into our contract,” Shruti said during the conversation. Soha responded to the comment with humour, but the discussion soon turned to Shruti’s own experience of managing period pain while working.

‘It Would Be So Much More Collaborative’

Shruti said she did not initially discuss her periods with people on film sets. She explained that there was a general discomfort around talking about menstruation, which meant people could sometimes notice a change in her energy or appearance without knowing what she was experiencing. That changed when she began communicating more openly with directors.

The actor recalled one instance when a co-star mentioned having undergone knee surgery. The crew knew about the problem and adjusted the working arrangements accordingly. Shruti said that made her realise she could also explain when she was struggling with period pain. “Yes, I will do it, but it would be so much more collaborative if you knew what I was going through,” she recalled saying.

She also remembered telling a director about her period pain. The director reportedly told her that his daughter also suffered from severe cramps, which made the conversation easier for Shruti.

Shruti Haasan Reveals Severe Period Pain And PCOS

Shruti said her periods have been particularly painful since she was a teenager. She recalled getting her first period at 13 and experiencing severe cramps almost immediately. According to her account, the pain was sometimes so intense that she would faint, vomit and require hospital treatment with IV fluids and painkillers. She said her experience was very different from that of some of her classmates, who experienced much milder symptoms.

Shruti has also spoken about being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She said a different oral contraceptive pill recommended by her gynaecologist in 2020 reduced her period pain by around 60%.

Why Shruti’s Comments Matter Beyond The Film Industry

Shruti’s comments are rooted in her experience of working while dealing with menstrual pain rather than simply asking for time away from work. Her point was that open communication could allow workplaces to make practical adjustments when someone is experiencing a health issue. Her example of a film crew accommodating a co-star’s knee surgery also shaped the way she approached her own health at work.

The conversation comes at a time when menstrual health is increasingly being discussed in workplaces, although policies around menstrual leave vary across organisations and jurisdictions. For Shruti, the issue is also personal. By speaking about her experiences publicly, she has highlighted the difficulty of working through severe period pain and the importance of creating an environment where employees do not feel uncomfortable discussing legitimate health concerns.

Shruti Haasan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Coolie, alongside Rajinikanth. She has Train, directed by Mysskin and starring Vijay Sethupathi, lined up, as well as the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara with Dulquer Salmaan.