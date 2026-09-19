LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

Shruti Haasan has opened up about dealing with severe period pain while working in the film industry. Speaking to Soha Ali Khan, the actor said she had “prayed about it a thousand times” that men could experience periods too, so menstrual leave could become part of work contracts.

Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 17:07 IST

Shruti Haasan has spoken candidly about the challenges of working through painful periods and why she believes menstrual health needs to be discussed more openly at workplaces. During a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on the podcast All About Her, Shruti said she had often wished men could experience menstruation themselves. Her reasoning was that if they understood the physical discomfort first-hand, period holidays could potentially become a recognised part of professional contracts.

“I prayed about it a thousand times that men get periods. And then we’d have, like, period holidays written into our contract,” Shruti said during the conversation.  Soha responded to the comment with humour, but the discussion soon turned to Shruti’s own experience of managing period pain while working.

You Might Be Interested In

‘It Would Be So Much More Collaborative’

Shruti said she did not initially discuss her periods with people on film sets. She explained that there was a general discomfort around talking about menstruation, which meant people could sometimes notice a change in her energy or appearance without knowing what she was experiencing. That changed when she began communicating more openly with directors.

The actor recalled one instance when a co-star mentioned having undergone knee surgery. The crew knew about the problem and adjusted the working arrangements accordingly. Shruti said that made her realise she could also explain when she was struggling with period pain. “Yes, I will do it, but it would be so much more collaborative if you knew what I was going through,” she recalled saying.

She also remembered telling a director about her period pain. The director reportedly told her that his daughter also suffered from severe cramps, which made the conversation easier for Shruti.

Shruti Haasan Reveals Severe Period Pain And PCOS

Shruti said her periods have been particularly painful since she was a teenager. She recalled getting her first period at 13 and experiencing severe cramps almost immediately. According to her account, the pain was sometimes so intense that she would faint, vomit and require hospital treatment with IV fluids and painkillers. She said her experience was very different from that of some of her classmates, who experienced much milder symptoms.

Shruti has also spoken about being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She said a different oral contraceptive pill recommended by her gynaecologist in 2020 reduced her period pain by around 60%.

Why Shruti’s Comments Matter Beyond The Film Industry

Shruti’s comments are rooted in her experience of working while dealing with menstrual pain rather than simply asking for time away from work. Her point was that open communication could allow workplaces to make practical adjustments when someone is experiencing a health issue. Her example of a film crew accommodating a co-star’s knee surgery also shaped the way she approached her own health at work.

The conversation comes at a time when menstrual health is increasingly being discussed in workplaces, although policies around menstrual leave vary across organisations and jurisdictions. For Shruti, the issue is also personal. By speaking about her experiences publicly, she has highlighted the difficulty of working through severe period pain and the importance of creating an environment where employees do not feel uncomfortable discussing legitimate health concerns.

Shruti Haasan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Coolie, alongside Rajinikanth. She has Train, directed by Mysskin and starring Vijay Sethupathi, lined up, as well as the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara with Dulquer Salmaan.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts
Tags: Shruti Haasan

RELATED News

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Opens Slow At Rs 90 Lakh

CBFC Film Certification Guidelines Revised After 35 Years: Violence, Drugs, Sexual Content And Creative Freedom In Focus

Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Rejected For Oscars 2027? Jury Member Reveals Four Votes

Isha Koppikar Wasn’t Always An ‘Item Girl’: The Roles, Rejections And Choices Behind Her ‘Khallas’ Image

Was Lucky Ali An Actor Before ‘O Sanam’ Fame? 7 Lesser-Known Facts About The Indipop Icon

LATEST NEWS

Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC La Liga 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP Sweeps 3 Posts As Yash Dabas Wins President By 2,053 Votes, Shokeen Secures VP

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction: When And Where to Watch Serie A Clash? Check Live Streaming Details, Team News And More

Bomb Blasts Rock Dhaka as Bus Goes Up in Flames, 200+ Police Checkpoints Deployed Across Capital

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: When And Where To Watch As Team India Star Marks His Television Debut?

India can strengthen its position as a global ferro-alloys hub as steel industry scales up: IFAPA

Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder

Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts
Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts
Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts
Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts
Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

QUICK LINKS