Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular south Indian actors who raises the temperature with her hot and happening photos all the time. The diva has featured in Tamil, Telegu and Hindi films and left her impression with superb acting. Not just on the silver screen but Shruti Haasan has smitten netizens with her lit social media game too.

The actor keeps on swaying fans with her beauty.

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular south Indian actors who raises the temperature with her hot and happening photos all the time. The diva has featured in Tamil, Telegu and Hindi films and left her impression with superb acting. Not just on the silver screen but Shruti Haasan has smitten netizens with her lit social media game too.

Being an avid social media user, she keeps on posting the latest hot photos of her on Instagram and keeps the heat up. With her sensuous styling and gorgeous face, Shruti Haasan slays any outfit she wears. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Donning an all-white outfit, she can be seen posing for her latest photoshoot. With the classiest accessories, Shruti Haasan is looking like a perfect boss girl. Take a look at the photograph!

Well, this is not the first time she has stormed the internet with her stunning photos. The actor keeps on swaying fans with her beauty. Take a look at the astonishing photo of her! Recently, Shruti Haasan hogged headlines for her gushy photo with boyfriend Michael Corsale. The super-cute couple broke the internet with their happy click and people are still going gaga over it. Take a look!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More