Home > Entertainment > Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP

Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP

Shruti Haasan pens a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her father, Kamal Haasan’s, Rajya Sabha MP oath-taking. The veteran actor, sworn in Tamil embarking on a new political journey and Shruti, beaming with pride, wishes her “dearest appa” success. Let's have a look at Shruti's proud daughter moment!

Shruti Haasan's post for Father, Kamal Haasan on becoming Rajya Sabha MP
Shruti Haasan's post for Father, Kamal Haasan on becoming Rajya Sabha MP

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 25, 2025 21:09:00 IST

Shruti Haasan is celebrating her father, Kamal Haasan’s parliament debut as the actor-politician took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti dedicated a heartfelt post to the veteran superstar. “My dearest appa, Today marks the journey of your steps into a brave new world. Watching you take your oath in the Rajya Sabha with your signature voice echoing through the chambers with strength and gravitas was a moment forever etched in my mind,” she wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)



Shruti continued her post by sharing sweet wishes for her “dearest appa,” and added, “As always, I wish for you to be happy and achieve all you hope to achieve. Love always always always.”
The ‘Gabbar Is Back’ star shared a string of posts from the day, as she accompanied Haasan for the oath ceremony on Friday.

Kamal Haasan also took to his X handle and shared a lengthy post to mark a new journey. “I carry the invisible, enduring presence of my father, a freedom fighter who taught me that liberty must be lived, not merely won. In my veins flows not just his blood, but his values – forged in the crucible of our struggle for independence, tempered by the dreams of Gandhiji, the intellect of Ambedkar, and the conviction of Periyar,” a part of his post read.

The 69-year-old veteran actor took oath in Tamil as MP in the Upper House of Parliament as fellow MPs gave a resounding applause. Kamal Haasan and Sarika got married in 1988, but got divorced in 2004. The former couple are parents to Shruti and Akshara Haasan.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie,’ also starring Rajinikanth. The cast also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra. ‘Coolie’ will release on August 14, 2025, set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2.’ For Kamal Haasan, the actor was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life.’ He next has the action choreographer duo, Anbariv’s ‘KH237,’ in the pipeline.

Also Read: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Not A Shareholder, Sona Comstar Reveals No Documents Signed Amid Family Dispute

Tags: kamal haasanShruti Haasantollywood

RELATED News

Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Not A Shareholder, Sona Comstar Reveals No Documents Signed Amid Family Dispute
Thalaivan Thalaivii Movie X Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Nithya Menen Wins Hearts With Romance, Humour, And Emotions
Alia Bhatt Calls Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 Trailer ‘Mazedaar,’ Hints At Alpha Cameo
Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal’s ‘Secrets Of A Mountain Serpent’, Set For Venice Premiere
Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP, Also Gears Up For ‘KH 237’ With Kalyani Priyadarshan

LATEST NEWS

Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs
Over 100 Pilots Took Sick Leave In Single Day After Deadly AI-171 Crash
“If You Can Build AI In India, You Can Do It Anywhere”: MeitY Secretary On Global Impact
Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know
Indiana Fever Add Aussie Star Chloe Bibby on Short-Term Deal
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Another Twist Unfolding? Lawyer Claims Donald Trump Sent Letter To Jefferey Epstein
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Make Historic Semifinal Run in China Open
Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP
Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP
Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP
Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?