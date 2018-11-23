Shruti Haasan photos: Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. In her picture, Shruti is performing in a live concert in Mumbai. The sizzling actor has a huge fan following of 8.8 Million netizens.

Shruti Haasan photos: Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan has shared a throwback picture, remembering her old days. The picture received a great response and was liked by hundred of her followers within a few minutes of sharing it. Shruti Haasan captioned the picture saying “Throwback to one of my earlier shows, performing in Mumbai, before I discovered frizz control products or copious amounts of pizza 😂 #ancientphotos #alwayssinging #memories.”

Not just the Bollywood, Shruti Haasan has spread the magic of her acting in Tamil and Telugu film industry also. With the great acting skills, Shruti Haasan is also a music composer and playback singer. Shruti Haasan’s first major appearance was in Soham Shah’s Hindi film Luck, in 2009, in which she played the double role of a woman who takes the avenge of her twin sister’s death. Gabbar Is Back and Welcome Back are other big movies of Shruti Haasan in Hindi cinema, while she has delivered superhits like Srimanthudu in Telugu, and Vedalam in Tamil.

The sizzling actor has a huge fan following of 8.8 Million netizens. Her every picture has garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is flooded with compliments and praises.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More