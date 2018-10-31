One of the most promising actresses in the Indian film industry, Shruti Haasan has once again stormed the internet with her latest Instagram photo. The actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, took to her Instagram and shared a photo with a cute smile on her face. Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user who keeps updating her Instagram and treat her fans from the latest updates from her life.

India’s rising star Shruti Haasan has once again stormed to the internet with her latest Instagram photo. The actress who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, took to her Instagram and shared a photo with a cute smile on her face which will make your day. The actress posted a breathtaking photo of hers on the social media site wearing an orange top and a beautiful caption saying she is lucky to have the incredible life she does. Sharing the photo, Shruti Haasan said that she is really lucky to have the life she posses and thankful for the changes that has come in her life, the growth and the struggle. Shruti Haasan is the daughter of one of the most talented actor and now turned a politician Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. She is one of the leading actresses in the South Indian cinema and has won two Filmfare Awards South.

Shruti Haasan latest photo on Instagram has so far received more than 2.5 lakh views and the numbers are only going to rise. The actress enjoys a mass fanbase across social media platforms and has over 8.5 million fans on photo-sharing site Instagram. Having worked in Hindi and South Indian films, Shruti Haasan enjoys fan following across the country and every post of her is a viral thing on social media. Previously, she posted a photo with her younger sister Akshara Haasan, which again garnered thousands of views on social media.

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user who keeps updating her Instagram with photos from her vacations, shoots and other happenings in life. Her social media posts are always a hit and become popular among her fans and followers who are always eager to know what’s happening in their favourite actress life.

