Shruti Haasan to play an assassin in USA Network’s Jason Bourne-universe series Treadstone: Tamil star Shruti Haasan has joined the cast of USA network’s upcoming series Treadsone which will be based in the Jason Bourne universe. She will play the role of Nira Patel, a waitress and a trained assassin who will live a dangerous double life.

Apart from Shruti Haasan, the series will also feature Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit, MichaelGaston and Tes Haubrich. The show is based on a fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone which is based on a program that created superspy, Jason Bourne.

The first season of the film will follow sleeper agents who are mysteriously awakened to resume their deadly missions. The episode will be directed by Ramin Bahrani along with Kring, Ben Smith, Jeffrey Weiner, Dan Friendkin, Bradley Thomas, and Justin Levy.

Apart from being an actor and television host she is also a singer and has composed many albums. She started her career back in 2000 with Kamal Haasan directorial venture Hey Ram and later made her Bollywood debut with Imran Khan and Sanjay Dutt in Luck.

Some of her other movies are- Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, 7aum Arivu, Oh my Friend, 3, Gabbar Singh, Balpu, Ramaiya Vasthavaiya, D day, Yevadu, Race GUrram, and many more. On the work front, Shruti Haasan who has been honored with many awards will be seen in power and Laabam in 2020.

