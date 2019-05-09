Shubh Mangal Saavdhan sequel: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Film producer Aanand L Rai have joined hands for the sequel of 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Titled as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the film will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya and will hit the screens in early summers 2020. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will focus on homosexuality.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan sequel: Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a space for himself in the entertainment industry with his unconventional and versatile roles. Continuing his hit run to play unique yet relatable characters on unexplored topics, Ayushmann has joined hands with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan. Released in 2017, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-starring Bhumi Pednekar revolved around a man facing erectile dysfunction.

Titled as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the sequel will focus on homosexuality and will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his official Twitter account and said that the makers are aiming for an early 2020 release. It is yet to be revealed whether Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will reunite in the sequel or not. Earlier, the duo have shared the screen space in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

Along with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Dream Girl co-starring Nushrat Bharucha, Article 15 and Bala co-starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is currently shooting for Bala, which addresses the issue of premature balding. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Ayushmann Khurrana and producer Aanand L Rai reunite… After #ShubhMangalSaavdhan comes the second installment in the franchise: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan… Will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya… The new film will focus on homosexuality… Early 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2019

On the other hand, Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s ambitious film Zero released in December 2018. Zero revolved around a love triangle between a dwarf, an alcoholic actress and NASA scientist with cerebral palsy played by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma respectively. Despite being one of the most anticipated films of the year, Zero failed to impress the film critics and audience alike.

