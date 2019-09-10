Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan release date: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to create a buzz with his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Recently, the reports have revealed that the makers have postponed the release date to March 13, 2020. Read the details here–

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently on a signing spree as he has a list of films lined up in his kitty. The hardworking actor masters the talent of winning hearts with his phenomenal acting and leaves no chance of living up the expectations of his fans with every character he plays on the big screens. After delivering a hit performance in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017, the actor is now gearing up for the sequel of the film.

Reports reveal that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a gay comedy film which will feature Jitender Kumar as Ayushmann’s love interest–aka Jeetu Bhaiya. The film is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and also features Badhaai Ho actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on Valentines Day 2020 but as per the recent trends, the film will now release on March 13.

In an interview, the director of the film revealed that in the era of remakes, sequels, biopics and hero-centric films, this subject seemed very interesting, which can incite the audience.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan begins… Release date finalized: 13 March 2020… Stars Ayushmann Khurrana… Directed by Hitesh Kewalya… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. pic.twitter.com/J9VxDFQXN4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

The producer of the film Rai revealed in an interview that the ultimate aim with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise is to showcase the topics which are hidden or not publicised. He further said that each instalment will deal with a subject which no one wants to talk about in society. He revealed that the sequel will revolve around a taboo which is surrounded with humour and sensitivity.

It can be predicted that the makers might have postponed the release date to avoid a clash with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Aaj Kal and Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s film Malang on February 14, 2020. Now, the film is all set to release on March 13 and will clash with Janhvi Kapoor’s film The Kargil Girl. It is a biographical film which will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in lead roles.

