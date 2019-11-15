Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: The most talked-about film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has a new release date, the romantic drama film will now release on February 21, 2020.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: The much-awaited film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and others will now release in February. Makers of the film prepone the release date to February 21, 2020, which was earlier slated to release on March 13. The romantic drama film is being directed by Hitesh Kewalya and co-produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar.

The upcoming Ayushmann starrer is the sequel of 2017 hit film titled Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which was directed by RS Prasanna. The first was based on erectile dysfunction and now the sequel will revolve around a same-sex couple love story. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will be seen romancing with Jeetendra Kumar who is the love interest. It will be interesting to see how his family will react to it and accept the same.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the new release date. According to makers the family drama should be released in the month of love. It should be noted that Anurag Basu’s film was supposed to release on February 21 and now release dates of both the film shave been interchanged. In a recent interview, producer Bhushan Kumar talked about the same and stated both the films will be a complete entertainment for the audience and Anurag has been very supportive in the decision.

New release date… Ayushmann Khurrana starrer #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan will arrive earlier: 21 Feb 2020… Directed by Hitesh Kewalya… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. pic.twitter.com/6UnWtZMDkh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019

The shooting of the film is currently going on and makers have been treating fans with all the latest updates from posters to teaser. Fans are looking forward to watch the film as Ayushmann has special fanbase for his films. His recent Bala is doing good at the box office.

