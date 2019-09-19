Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Hold your seats as Ayushmann Khurrana has dropped yet another teaser of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Reuniting with Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta after Badhaai Ho success, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will feature Jitendra Kumar opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

When it is Ayushmann Khurrana on board with a quirky script, the film is bound to be an entertaining ride. As the actor continues to ride high after the success of Dream Girl, the search for his next on-screen lover has finally ended. Yes, we are talking about his next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan in which the actor will play a homosexual. In the past, speculations were rife that Rajkummar Rao will be paired opposite Ayushmann in the film but the latest teaser tells a different tale.

To raise the excitement around his next film already, the makers have released an animated teaser introducing the cast of the film. Picturised in Allahabad’s Tripathi Aangan Stadium, the Tripathi family is playing volleyball with a cauliflower. Termed as a fight between Pyaar and Sanskaar, the video introduces us to the head of the family Shankar Tripathi played by Gajraj Rao, his wife Sunaina Tripathi played by Neena Gupta, their to-be sister-in-law Kusum played Pankhuri Awasthy and son Aman Tripathi played by Jitendra Kumar.

However, the match turns towards an unexpected direction after Aman bumps into Kartik Singh played by Ayushmann Khurrana and what follows are just red hearts and awkward stares. The story doesn’t end there though. The teaser also introduces us to supporting cast including Chacha Chaman Tripathi played by Manurishi Chadha, Chachi Champa Tripathi played by Sunita Rajwar and Google Tripathi played by Maanvi Gagroo.

Touted as a homosexual love story, the tagline of the film reads Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar. The quirk quotient in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is on an all-time high and it is evident in the teaser released by the makers today.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled under the banner of T Series and Colour Yellow Productions, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan has gone on floors today and is slated for a theatrical release on March 13, 2020. Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao have also previously collaborated on hit comedy film Badhaai Ho, which released last year.

