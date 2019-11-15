Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan social media reaction: Bollywood’s one of the finest and versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana isn’t afraid to think out of the box! When it comes to choosing the scripts the actor goes for films like Vicky Donor and Bala. Till now the actor has played all the characters which easily touch the heart of the audience. Now Ayushmann is back with another double entertainment dose with his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Today the first poster of the film is out! In the poster, Ayusman once again can be seen in a hilarious avatar wearing a red body cone suit, running on the railway platforms, and behind him the whole marriage crowd with the bride! Director Hitesh Kewalya came up with a unique yet interesting script, where Ayushmann as Kartik Singh can be seen playing a homosexual character in the film.
Currently, social media is flooded with positive reactions as Ayushmann fans couldn’t stop praising their hero and wrote: It seems like only 2 actors are working in the industry, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann
. While others wrote: Ayushmann is back with one more new concept.
Seems like Ayushmann
is carving a new path in Bollywood with this film. Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina, Gajraj Rao as Shankar, Sunita Rajwar as Champa is in a pivotal role. The film revolves around the life of a gay couple who face social pressure to get married to a girl. On September 18, 2019, the makers released an animated video that clears gives an overall view of the film.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan video:
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan first poster:
The film is lates to hit the silver screen on February 21, 2020. On the professional front, the dapper is riding high, the actor with his fabulous work has marked his acting mettle in Bollywood. Currently, his film Bala is doing quite well as box office collection is above Rs 70 crore. For the year 2020, Ayushmann has signed some of the big-budget films like Googly, Gulabo Sitabo, Chhoti Si Baat remake, Shoot the Piano.
