Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan first poster: The first poster of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has just been released on the internet. According to the poster, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. Ayushmann Khurrana, who had given us some of the most unique films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun, Vicky, Article 15 is once again going to woo the audience with his performance in the sequel of the film Shubh Mangal Savdhan, which had Saand Ki Aakh star Bhumi Padnekar play the main protagonist.

The romantic comedy-drama film has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya, who has earlier won awards like Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue, IIFA Award for Best Dialogue. Jointly backed by producers Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, the film also stars Jitendra Kumar Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar in key roles. According to the plot, the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will revolve around a gay couple love story. Breaking the taboo in the society and trying to give out a message to the audience through the film, Ayushmann will be seen romancing his co-star and actor Jeetendra Kumar. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was directed by RS Prasanna had Ayushmann play the role of a man having erectile dysfunction.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in the film Bala, in which he portrayed a bald man. According to reports, the box office collection of Bala is expected to cross Rs 100-crore marks soon. The film on the opening day earned Rs 10.15 crore and went on to make Rs 33.80 crore after Saturday and Sunday. For more details on the box office collection, check out the Tweet by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

#Bala is fantastic… Plexes were super-strong… Collects in same range as #DreamGirl [Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr]… Should score at multiplexes in Week 2… Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: ₹ 72.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019

