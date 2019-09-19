Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of the year 2020. In the film, the actor will be seen romancing TVF fame Jitendra Kumar. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

All you need to know about Jitendra Kumar

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: The search for Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is finally over. For a long time, it was speculated that Rajkummar Rao might step in as the second lead of the film but the filmmakers quashed all such rumours today with a teaser announcing the star cast and hinting at the story of the film. Presented as a homosexual love story with the tagline Jeetega Pyaar, Sehparivaar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan will see Ayushmann romancing Jitendra Kumar on-screen.

A no biggie in Bollywood, Jitendra Kumar has established a name for himself in the digital world. His long term association with TvF (The Viral Fever) has led to fruitful engagements with the young audience and memorable characters like Jeetu Bhaiya from hit web show Kota Factory, Jeetu from TVF Bachelors Season 2, Jitendra Maheshwari from TVF Pitchers and Gittu from Permanent Roommates. However, it is Jitendra’s memorable performance in Munna Jazbaati_ The Q-tiya intern in 2013 that gave him fame and made him rage on social media.

Speaking about his early life, Jitendra did his graduation from IIT Kharagpur, where he was an active part of the dramatics society. It was also at IIT Kharagpur’s dramatic society where he got recognised by Biswapati Sarkar and later became a part of The Viral Fever. After the introductory teaser released, Jitendra shared it on his Instagram account and said that he is very happy to finally share the teaser and introduce everyone to his on-screen family.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and T Series, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the sequel of 2017’s hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta among many others. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 13, 2020.

