Shubharambh: Colors TV’s popular show Shubharambh is ready to surprise its audience with high voltage drama and turns where Rani is all set to expose Raja’s elder aunt and uncle in front of Raja. In the recent episode of Shubharambh, we saw how devastated Rani is when Raja’s elder uncle tells her about why Raja’s aunt hates him so much.

She comes to know that his aunt is after Raja’s property. But however, she is unaware of the fact that Gunwant is also after his property only. She asks Gunwant to speak out the truth in front of Raja and expose his aunt whom he praises like a goddess.

Later, Rani reaches the hospital and comes to know that Gunwant of faking his paralytic condition. Now finally, it is then revealed in front of Rani that it is Raja’s uncle and aunt together who are after his property. She then becomes determined to expose both of them in front of the entire family. She then goes to Raja and exposes the whole truth to him. However, Raja listens to his wife but does not react to it.

It will be quite interesting to see how Raja would react to Rani’s statement. Will he believe what Rani told him? How will he react to the truth? Or will his uncle and aunt play another trick like always to remove Rani from their masterplan to get over Raja’s property?

