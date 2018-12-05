Shubhi Sharma photos: Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma has once taken to Instagram and shared another cute photo of her attending the Bhojpuri IPL along with Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey. The trio appears to be supporting a particular team in the Bhojpuri IPL as they are seen wearing some dress code.

Shubhi Sharma photos: Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma has once taken to Instagram and shared another cute photo of her attending the Bhojpuri IPL along with Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey. The trio appears to be supporting a particular team in the Bhojpuri IPL as they are seen wearing some dress code. Shubhi Sharma is one of the most promising actresses in the Bhojpuri industry and a one who enjoys a decent fan following on social media. The actress at present has more than 236.3 k followers on Instagram whose every photo on the photo-sharing site goes viral on social media.

In her latest photo, Shubhi Sharma is treating her fans with a beautiful and adorable picture along with Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, who also pose for the camera and cheers for their fans with a cute smile. Both Shubhi Sharma and Amrapali Dubey leading Bhojpuri actresses and enjoy major popularity on YouTube. Their videos on video-sharing site YouTube receive millions of views which go viral within moments after they are shared.

In some other photos, Shubhi Sharma is pointing to her name written on the jersey which she is wearing saying Shubhi 27. Shubhi Sharma is an avid social media user and keeps updating her Instagram page with her latest photos with other Bhojpuri actors and entertains her fans.

