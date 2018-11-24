Bhojpuri actor Shubhi Sharma, who has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha, Charano Ki Saugandh, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Chhapra Express, Charano Ki Saugandh, Aatankwadi, among many others, is one of the most loved Bhojpuri actresses who has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Shubhi Sharma has been blessed with phenomenal dance skills and her sexy dance videos go viral in no time! However, this is not all! Shubhi Sharma has now become an Internet sensation as well and her sexy and sultry Instagram photos drive all her fans crazy on social media! In the latest photo, Shubhi Sharma looks ravishing as she poses with a friend. The Bhojpuri diva has shared the photo on her official Instagram account and the photo has taken over the Internet!

Shubhi Sharma has a crazy fan following on social media and has a huge fan base across the country!

