One of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Shubhi Sharma, who will be next seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 which also stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles, has set Internet aflame with her steamy, sexy and stunning photos which she has been posting on photo-sharing app Instagram lately. The Bhojpuri dancing sensation, who is also known as the Instagram queen all thanks to her crazy fan following, has made social media users go crazy over her latest photos.

In the latest photo, the Nirahua Hindustani 3 actress looks stunning in a pink suit. Her smile and the glares she is wearing make her look prettier. Shubhi Sharma is one of the most stylish actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry who has made a name for herself in the industry with her talent. She is a great actress, a phenomenal dancer and above all a stunner.

Shubhi Sharma has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Charano Ki Saugandh, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Prem Diwani, Chhapra Express, among many others. She has delivered many blockbusters with Bhojpuri superstars like Pravesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others.

