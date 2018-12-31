Bhojpuri actor Shubhi Sharma, who has more than 248,000 followers on her Instagram account, has become a social media sensation all thanks to her hot and sexy photos which the diva keeps posting on her social media accounts.

Bhojpuri actor Shubhi Sharma, who has more than 248,000 followers on her Instagram account, has become a social media sensation all thanks to her hot and sexy photos which the diva keeps posting on her social media accounts. In the latest picture uploaded by the Bhojpuri star on her official Instagram account on Monday afternoon, Shubhi Sharma looks ravishing in a black floral print top with pink lowers. Her smile is to die for and the picture has garnered thousands of likes on the photo-sharing app.

Shubhi Sharma is one of the most talked about Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Charano Ki Saugandh, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha, among several others. She has also appeared in an item song for Bollywood film Welcome Back. The song was titled 20-20. Shubhi Sharma has a loyal fan following and has millions of followers on social media sites which makes her an Internet sensation as well besides being a phenomenal dancer.

Shubhi Sharma’s latest Instagram photo has put social media on fire and it is grabbing all eyes!

