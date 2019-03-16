Shubhi Sharma's first Holi song titled Range Ke Bhukhaeel Bani has finally hit the YouTube channel. Well, the stunning lady who is all set to entertain her fanbase with the upcoming Bhojpuri movies Aawaragiri, Dilwale, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Hera Pheri and Dramebaaz, took to her official Instagram handle to share the good news with her fans before the release of Holi 2019 song.

Shubhi Sharma Holi song: Bhojpuri bombshell Shubhi Sharma who rose to limelight after her movies Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Muqaddar, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 and Balam Ji Love You, is one of the most beautiful divas of the regional film industry. The stunning lady who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri movie AB Hoi Prem Yudh starring Khesari Lal Yadav. Apart from this, Shubhi Sharma has Aawaragiri, Dilwale, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Hera Pheri, Dramebaaz, Vijayi Vishwa Tiranga Pyara and Jaal under her belt to release this year.

Well, the Bhojpuri bombshell is on cloud nine as Shubhi Sharma’s first Holi song sung by her has hit the YouTube. Sung by Pravesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma, Range Ke Bhukhaeel Bani is written by Pyare Lal Yadav, helmed by Pradeep Yadav and bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banners of Nirahua Music. Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali actress Shubhi Sharma has already started garnering praises and love on YouTube. If you missed taking a look at the video, take a sneak peek to it here:

Yesterday, Shubhi Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share the good news of her Holi song to release today i.e. March 15, for her 300k followers. The stunning lady shared the poster of herself in which she is seen wearing a multi-coloured dress.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More