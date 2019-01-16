Shubhi Sharma sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell Shubhi Sharma who made her power packed entry in the Bhojpuri industry with Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha in 2008, is currently enjoying the success of her latest movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 starring Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav in which she was seen flaunting her sultry dance moves in Pala Me Lagake Kadi.

Shubhi Sharma sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell Shubhi Sharma who made her power packed entry in the Bhojpuri industry with Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha in 2008, is currently enjoying the success of her latest movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 starring Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav in which she was seen flaunting her sultry dance moves in Pala Me Lagake Kadi. With back to back hits, Sharma never misses a golden opportunity of making her fan base fall in love with her more with the passing time. The Bhojpuri dancing sensation who worked in Welcome Back, Ghulami, Chhapra Express, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Muqaddar, Border, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Banaras Wali and Balam Ji Love You.

Talking about her latest chartbuster that set the Internet on fire, Shubhi Sharma looks hot in all decked in a sexy pink coloured outfit. Pala Me Lagake Kadi from the third instalment of Nirahua Hindustani, Sharma’s latest song will make you hit the dance right away. Getting cosy in the bed with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Shubhi’s video with Nirahua Hindustani 3 actor will give you chills. If you missed watching the song Pala Me Lagake Kadi Mara Tara Muski Badi that has garnered millions of views, take a look at it here:

Helmed by Manjul Thakur, blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani 3 is bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banners of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Rajveer Singh starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 garnered millions of praises and love from the audience worldwide.

