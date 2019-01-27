Shubhi Sharma sexy video: The gorgeous lady who is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming movie Ab Hoi Prem Yudh starring Khesari Lal Yadav, is also enjoying the love she is garnering from her Instagram followers and praises from her audience for her amazing performances in the songs and movies. Not just that, her song Hile Patna Rajdhani has crossed over 1 million views on YouTube.

Shubhi Sharma sexy video: The stunning lady who began her acting career with Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha in 2008, bagged the Best Female Debut award in the 5th Bhojpuri Film Awards. From Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali to Dulhe Raja, Chhapra Express, Charano Ki Saugandh, Banaras Wali, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Welcome Back, Ghulami, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Muqaddar, Border, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Balam Ji Love You, Shubhi Sharma’s cinema journey in the industry is definitely appreciable.

Talking about her super hit chartbuster, Shubhi Sharma and Rahul Singh’s Hile Patna Rajdhani from the popular album Hile Patna Rajdhani, has crossed 1 million views on YouTube. Sung by Babloo Bhaiya and written by Sumit Chandravanshi, the music of the famous song is given by Cjhote Baba and Choreographed by Sanjay Korve. Well, Shubhi Sharma’s sexy dance moves in the track produced by Brajesh Pandey and directed by Anil Chorasiya, is made under the banners of MFA Motion Pictures. Sharma is famous for her dance performances in the regional movies. The lady not only knows how to surprise her Instagram followers but is one of the best-known dancers of the industry. Watch, Shbhi Sharma hot bhojpuri song here:

Bhojpuri bombshell is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming movie Ab Hoi Prem Yudh starring Khesari Lal Yadav. Well, not just one! She has Rakesh Mishra’s Aawaragiri, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s Dilwale, Vishal Singh and Amrapali Dubey’s Champion, Gunjan Singh’s Dramebaaz and Ritesh Pandey’s Vijayi Vishwa Tiranga Pyara. Apart from that, she will also feature in Jaal and Hera Pheri.

