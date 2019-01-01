Shubhi Sharma hot photo: Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha actor Shubhi Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot photo. Wishing Happy New Year 2019 to her huge fan following on photo-sharing app. Shubhi Sharma's latest upload garnerd thousands of likes within hours of its upload.

Shubhi Sharma hot photo: Bhojpuri bombshell Shubhi Sharma who is popularly known for her amazing performances in regional movies like Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Santan and Chhapra Express, took to her official Instagram handle to wish a very Happy New Year 2019 to her over 250k followers on social media. The stunning lady who has bagged the best female debut award in 5 Bhojpuri Film Awards, is not only the known personality in Bhojpuri industry but is also a familiar face on social media.

In a sea green coloured grown with curled hair and subtle make-up, Shubhi Sharma’s latest New Year post is all about being sexy and hot. The post has so far garnered over 2k likes on the popular photo-sharing app. As always, the comment section of Shubhi Sharma’s latest Instagram post is filled with praises, love and Happy New Year 2019 wishes. If you missed her latest Instagram photo, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Shubhi Sharma along with Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is enjoying the grand success of her latest film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Well, she was even apart of Monalisa’s Bhojpuri blockbuster, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Shubhi Sharma made a special appearance in Balam Ji Love You.

