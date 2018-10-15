Shubhi Sharma latest video: Bhojpuri diva Shubhi Sharma is ruling hearts with her latest Instagram video. On October 15, the sensation took to her official Instagram account to share her latest videos in which she can be seen lipsyncing on some of the most romantic songs of Bollywood. With this, she also shared her latest photo in which she is looking sensational in a maroon dress.

Shubhi Sharma latest video: Known for making the audience go gaga with sensational dance moves and sizzling looks, Shubhi Sharma is one of the most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri cinema. Every time she shares her latest photos and videos on social media, fans cannot seem hide their excitement. On October 15, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos and videos.

Donning a maroon suit, Shubhi added glitz and glamour to her look with soft curly hair and statement golden earrings. To top it all, she completed the look with golden eyelook and pink lipstick. However, it is Shubhi’s lovestruck videos that are stealing hearts.

In the first video, Shubhi can be seen lipsyncing on Kal Ho Na Ho’s song Kuch To Hua Hai while in the another video, the beauty is seen lipsyncing on Toh Toh. Needless to say, Shubhi’s sensational expressions are stealing the show in the video, making the fans weak in the knees.

Elated with Shubhi’s charm in the video, fans showered her photos and videos with compliments, praising her beauty and acting skills. With 173K followers on her Instagram account, Shubhi Sharma is undoubtely a social media sensation. On the work front, Shubhi was last seen in Bhojpuri hit film Border along with Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey. After this, she will be seen in the film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 and Nirahua Hindustani 3.

Check out Shubhi Sharma’s photos that are too hot to handle:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More