Beautiful Bhojpuri star Shubhi Sharma will give you a kickstart your weekend as the diva uploaded an amazing picture of her on her official Instagram page on Friday, October 5. In the picture, she was seen wearing a maroon and black top, while posing for the camera with her wonderful smile. In the picture what was more prominent was her subtle makeup, that totally was apt for her personality.

The diva has been quite popular on social media, after the success of Jaan Keh Dena and Suhaag, she gained a lot of popularity in Bhojpuri cinema. Media reports also said her Jaan Tere Liye did quite well on the box office, both in Mumbai and Bihar She has also collaborated with the most well-known Bhojpuri stars, including Abhay Sinha. The gorgeous was also seen in a song for a film titled Welcome Back.

She proved her versatility in Bhojpuri film Teri Kasam, in which she played the role of a news reporter working for Tabadtod news channel. She played the role of Kiran, who fought for truth and justice.

Though many Bhojpuri stars are known for their sexiness, Shubhi proved it wrong and showed that she can give justice to any role as a versatile actor.

