Bhojpuri diva Shubhi Sharma has been taking social media by storm with her sexy Instagram photos! She keeps sharing her stunning videos and pictures in order to keep treating her fans with some awesome updates!

Shubhi Sharma has been entertaining us with her phenomenal work in the industry for the past many years

In the recent post by the Bhojpuri leading lady, Shubhi Sharma is seen posing with her friend Madhu and the photo is being liked by all her thousands of fans!

Shubhi Sharma is dressed in a grey top and has left her hair open! Shubhi Sharma is one of the most iconic actresses of the Bhojpuri industry all thanks to her phenomenal dance videos which break the Internet as soon as they are released. Shubhi Sharma has been entertaining us with her phenomenal work in the industry for the past many years and has worked in many hits from the Bhojpuri film industry like Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Charano Ki Saugandh, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, among a few others.

Shubhi Sharma has also featured in a cameo appearance in films like Balam Ji Love You. Shubhi Sharma has also featured in some Bollywood item songs.

