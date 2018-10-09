Bhojpuri actor Shubhi Sharma has been setting the Internet on fire with her adorable and stunning Instagram posts. She is not only one of the biggest Bhojpuri stars but is also a social media sensation and the credit goes to her sexy and hot photos.

Shubhi Sharma on Tuesday shared a photo on her official Instagram account in which she is wishing all her fans and friends a very good night! When we look at the photo, it seems like Shubhi Sharma is travelling and she is in the flight when she clicked this adorable selfie!

Shubhi Sharma has worked in various Bhojpuri films and has not only worked with all the biggies of the Bhojpuri film industry but has made a name for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry as she has been blessed with multiple talents such as acting and dancing skills, a charming face and a striking personality.

She keeps treating her fans with her hot and sultry photos which are also shared by several of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and are loved by her fans!

