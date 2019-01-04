Bhojpuri stunner Shubhi Sharma shared an adorable photo with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav on her official Instagram account and they both look amazing in the picture shared by Shubhi Sharma. In the photo, we see Shubhi Sharma dressed in a sexy blue off-shoulder dress while Khesari looks handsome in a creme shirt.

Bhojpuri stunner Shubhi Sharma shared an adorable photo with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav on her official Instagram account and they both look amazing in the picture shared by Shubhi Sharma. In the photo, we see Shubhi Sharma dressed in a sexy blue off-shoulder dress while Khesari looks handsome in a creme shirt. Their photo is being loved by fans and has gone viral on social media.

In another video which was shared by Shubhi Sharma on her Instagram account on Friday, we see Bhojpuri power stars Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Khesari Lal Yadav singing Bhojpuri songs on the stage and the video is being loved by all the millions of fans of the Bhojpuri film industry. Shubhi Sharma, who has more than 251,000 followers on her Instagram account is one of the most loved Bhojpuri actresses who has featured in several Bhojpuri films such as Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Charano Ki Saugandh, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha, Bairi Kangana 2, Chhapra Express, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among many others.

She is one of the best Bhojpuri dancers as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More